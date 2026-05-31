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Trump vs. The Courts (w/ Nathaniel Zelinsky)

Bulwark on Sunday
William Kristol's avatar
William Kristol
May 31, 2026
∙ Paid

Nathaniel Zelinsky, lead counsel in the Kennedy Center case against Trump, joins Bill Kristol for Bulwark on Sunday to discuss the current situation with Trump and the courts.

Nathaniel Zelinsky is a senior counsel and member of the Washington Litigation Group’s steering committee. He is an appellate lawyer who has handled high stakes cases involving major constitutional questions and multibillion dollar disputes, and has argued at every level of the federal judiciary, including before the Supreme Court.

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