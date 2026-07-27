Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Justin Lee's avatar
Justin Lee
2h

In reading Andrew's piece and listening to Sam and Will's excellent coverage of the WHCD, I got the distinct impression that Trump wanted to be Obama, who got huge laughs and applause at that event. All these years I thought Trump hated Obama, but it's increasingly clear that he wants to BE Obama.

Reply
Share
12 replies
Tim Coffey's avatar
Tim Coffey
2h

Andrew: "He’s spent his presidency raking in billions of dollars and luxuriating in the obeisance of the wealthiest and the most powerful people in the world. And yet somehow he still has a hunger to go into a black tie event to try to win the affection of people he sees on TV, no matter how hopeless his prospects."

Trump isn't a borderline personality, but what Andrew describes is borderline-esque behavior. It's classic "I hate you, don't leave me" behavior; Trump spends an evening of insulting everyone under the sun, and then wonders why people don't love him the way he'd like them to. Trump's self awareness these days is hovering near zero. The fact that the United States elected this mentally ill man twice should forever be a stain on our national character.

Reply
Share
6 replies
121 more comments...

Related articles

No posts