Trump Wants $230 Million of Your Money

Sarah Longwell and Sam Stein take on Trump’s latest outrage—a $230 million demand that the Justice Department pay him for investigations into his own crimes. They discuss how Trump installed his own lawyers inside DOJ to approve the payout, why it’s one of his most brazen acts of corruption yet, and what it says about the moral rot at the heart of MAGA politics.

