Trump Will Make Johnson Pay for his Ukraine Defiance
Plus: The So-Called Satanists Out to Defend Religious Freedom
A.B. STODDARD: Johnson Will Pay for Defying Trump on Ukraine.
AS MIKE JOHNSON UNBURDENED the weight of an embattled nation from his shoulders last week, Donald Trump was adjusting to life as a criminal defendant, mortified and miserable in a New York courtroom. Speaker Johnson handed Ukraine, President Biden, and the free world a victory against Russia’s aggression. He said he believed in sacrificing personally to do the right thing, in the threat our enemies coordinating in China, Iran, and Russia poses to Europe—and to the United States—and in the intelligence he received.
WILL SALETAN: The Mayorkas Impeachment Was a Travesty and Dems Were Right to Toss It
LAST WEEK, THE U.S. SENATE conducted the shortest impeachment trial in American history. On Tuesday, April 17, hours after receiving articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, senators voted along party lines to dismiss them. Republicans claimed that Democrats, by preemptively rejecting the charges, were trying to hide the border crisis. But the dismissal was correct, because the impeachment was preposterous. It was a nakedly political ploy, more damning in what it revealed about the GOP than in what it said about Mayorkas.
DANIEL N. GULLOTTA: The So-Called Satanists Out to Defend Religious Freedom
LAST WEEK, FLORIDA GOVERNOR Ron DeSantis signed into law HB 931, which lets schools across the state, including public schools, “authorize volunteer school chaplains.” Once the law takes effect on July 1, schools can engage volunteer chaplains to assist students in a variety of “support, services, and programs” as designated by the district school board or charter school governing board.
