The Chilling, Frustrating 'Civil War'
The Chilling, Frustrating 'Civil War'

Plus: Should the 'Blair Witch' actors get more money?
Sonny Bunch
Apr 23, 2024
7
On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discussed whether or not the stars of The Blair Witch Project should get back-residuals for services already rendered. (You can read the full story here.) Then they discussed Civil War, Alex Garland’s travelogue through a war-torn America. Is it a treatise on war, politics, or journalism? All of these? None of these? Most importantly: does it work as a tense war drama? (Since we mentioned it in this episode, make sure to check out our old, pre-Bulwark episode on Garland’s great FX show Devs.) Swing by Friday for a bonus episode in which Peter unfairly attacks Sonny about Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon movies, very nasty stuff. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

7 Comments
Audio
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Sonny Bunch
