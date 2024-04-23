The Chilling, Frustrating 'Civil War'

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discussed whether or not the stars of The Blair Witch Project should get back-residuals for services already rendered. (You can read the full story here.) Then they discussed Civil War, Alex Garland’s travelogue through a war-torn America. Is it a treatise on war, politics, or journalism? All of these? None of these? Most importantly: does it work as a tense war drama? (Since we mentioned it in this episode, make sure to check out our old, pre-Bulwark episode on Garland’s great FX show Devs.) Swing by Friday for a bonus episode in which Peter unfairly attacks Sonny about Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon movies, very nasty stuff. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

