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Trump Won’t Stop—Because He Can’t Look Weak

Jonathan V. Last's avatar
William Kristol's avatar
Jonathan V. Last and William Kristol
Mar 27, 2026
∙ Paid

JVL and Bill Kristol—filling in for Sarah—discuss escalating Iran conflict, the risky push toward a wider war, and why the real damage may outlast the fighting. They also get into the global fallout—from threats to the petrodollar system to the collapse of U.S. alliances—and what a rushed exit might look like.

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Pre-order Sarah’s book, How to Eat an Elephant, coming in September

The Secret Podcast with JVL and Sarah is exclusively for members of Bulwark+. To watch or listen to future episodes and join the Secret community in the comments become a Bulwark+ member today.

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