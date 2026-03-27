Trump Won’t Stop—Because He Can’t Look Weak

JVL and Bill Kristol—filling in for Sarah—discuss escalating Iran conflict, the risky push toward a wider war, and why the real damage may outlast the fighting. They also get into the global fallout—from threats to the petrodollar system to the collapse of U.S. alliances—and what a rushed exit might look like.
Pre-order Sarah’s book, How to Eat an Elephant, coming in September
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