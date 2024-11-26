Recently in The Bulwark:

DONALD TRUMP IS MAKING HISTORY with how quickly he is assembling a team to bring about his dark vision for America. It is a dizzying array of TV personalities, wealthy hangers-on, bigots, lunatics, and sycophants unlike anything that anybody has ever seen before, to put it in Trumpian terms. The once and future president is, as David Remnick of the New Yorker put it, “uninterested in conventional notions of expertise.” There are so many truly bad picks that it’s hard to keep track. Perhaps this quiz will help. Answers appear at the end.

SAM STEIN: Hegseth Once Chided Trump For Taking Military Advice From TV Personalities

YEARS BEFORE HE WAS A weekend TV host chosen by Donald Trump to serve as secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth was chiding Trump for getting military advice from people on TV. In a 2015 Fox News interview unearthed by The Bulwark, Hegseth was asked to respond to a separate Trump interview on Meet The Press, in which the then-presidential candidate was asked who he turned to for military expertise.

AS WE LEARNED ON ELECTION DAY, it has been all too easy for too many to forget what America was going through when President Joe Biden ran—and won—by promising to restore both the soul of the nation and grounded, reassuring leadership. He delivered. Yet we’ve ended up back where we started.

ONCE AGAIN, DONALD J. TRUMP HAS ACHIEVED the impossible: With his re-election, he has managed to kill two federal criminal indictments stemming from his egregious misconduct during his first term in office. On Monday, Special Counsel Jack Smith moved to dismiss the four-count indictment pending against Trump in Washington, D.C., for his role in the effort to overturn the 2020 election, including the January 6th insurrection. Minutes later, Smith moved to withdraw his appeal of Judge Aileen Cannon’s preposterous dismissal of the indictment the special counsel filed in Florida around Trump’s taking classified material and hiding it at Mar-a-Lago.

