Comcast Is Spinning Off Its Cable Assets: What Does that Mean?
The Ankler's Sean McNulty breaks down 'SpinCo' for us.
Sonny Bunch
Nov 23, 2024
Jack Donaghey on NBC’s parent company’s latest crazy plan. (‘30 Rock’ screenshot)

This week I’m rejoined by Sean McNulty of The Ankler’s morning roundup newsletter, The Wakeup, to discuss the big news in cable land: ComcastNBCUniversal’s decision to spin (most of!) their cable properties into a new, separate company, called SpinCo for now. What does this mean for MSNBC, USA, and the rest of the impacted channels? Why is Bravo staying under the Comcast umbrella? What impact will this have on NBC? All of these questions are asked and some answers are given. Warning: There is a fair amount of rank speculation in this episode, but that couldn’t be avoided.

