Trump's Base Is Getting Destroyed by His Tariffs

Tim Miller and Sarah Longwell join Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House to share their takes on the fallout of Donald Trump’s latest tariffs and how voters are reacting to rising prices and job uncertainty. They also discuss the growing influence of far-right podcaster like Laura Loomer on Donald Trump.



