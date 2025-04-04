Playback speed
Share post
Trump's Base Is Getting Destroyed by His Tariffs

Tim Miller
and
Sarah Longwell
Apr 04, 2025
7
25
Transcript

Tim Miller and Sarah Longwell join Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House to share their takes on the fallout of Donald Trump’s latest tariffs and how voters are reacting to rising prices and job uncertainty. They also discuss the growing influence of far-right podcaster like Laura Loomer on Donald Trump.

Watch Deadline: White House: https://www.msnbc.com/deadline-white-house

The Bulwark
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
Appears in episode
Sarah Longwell
Tim Miller
