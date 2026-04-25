The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

Trump’s Biggest Fans Turned on Him (w/ David Pakman)

Tim Miller's avatar
David Pakman's avatar
Tim Miller and David Pakman
Apr 25, 2026
∙ Paid

Tim Miller joins David Pakman for a wide-ranging conversation on Trump’s unraveling, the “MAGA betrayal” moment among anti-war influencers, and what comes next for the right. They discuss why some of Trump’s loudest supporters feel misled, who actually drives conservative media, and how Never Trump has evolved into something broader. Plus: how to talk to voters who are starting to reconsider—and what a post-Trump GOP might look like.

Tickets for our Bulwark Live shows in San Diego and Los Angeles in May: https://thebulwark.com/events

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture