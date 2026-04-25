Trump’s Biggest Fans Turned on Him (w/ David Pakman)

Tim Miller joins David Pakman for a wide-ranging conversation on Trump’s unraveling, the “MAGA betrayal” moment among anti-war influencers, and what comes next for the right. They discuss why some of Trump’s loudest supporters feel misled, who actually drives conservative media, and how Never Trump has evolved into something broader. Plus: how to talk to voters who are starting to reconsider—and what a post-Trump GOP might look like.



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