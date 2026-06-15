Trump’s DOJ Has A New Target: Gavin Newsom

Sam Stein and POLITICO’s Chris Cadelago take on reports that the Trump Justice Department is investigating Gavin Newsom and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom. They discuss what's actually known about the probe, the long-running Trump-Newsom rivalry, and whether the investigation is a legitimate corruption case or the latest example of Trump targeting his political opponents.



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