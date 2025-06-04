The Bulwark

Trump’s FEMA Boss Just Learned About Hurricane Season?

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Jun 04, 2025
7
14
Tim Miller joins MSNBC’s Chris Jansing Reports to break down the looming chaos at FEMA under Trump's latest hire and the Trump administration's concerning pattern of appointing inexperienced and incompetent leaders to crucial roles.

