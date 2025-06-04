Trump’s FEMA Boss Just Learned About Hurricane Season?

Tim Miller joins MSNBC’s Chris Jansing Reports to break down the looming chaos at FEMA under Trump's latest hire and the Trump administration's concerning pattern of appointing inexperienced and incompetent leaders to crucial roles.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.