The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Trump’s Iran Gamble Is Backfiring With Voters

Sarah Longwell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Sarah Longwell and Jonathan V. Last
Mar 30, 2026
∙ Paid

JVL and Sarah Longwell give their takes on the shocking new UMass poll showing Donald Trump at just 33% approval, only one point away from the “Bush line.” As the Iran war drags on, gas prices rise, and inflation worsens, they dig into what’s really driving Trump’s downfall and whether it signals real movement with voters. Plus, they react to Brendan Carr openly celebrating media firings as a political “win” for Trump and what it says about power, influence, and the future of the press.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture