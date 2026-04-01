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Trump’s Library Looks Like a Wedding Venue in Hell

Sam Stein's avatar
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Andrew Egger's avatar
Sam Stein, Jonathan V. Last, and Andrew Egger
Apr 01, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein, JVL, and Andrew Egger give their takes on the newly unveiled “Donald J. Trump Presidential Library” that Trump now himself admits will “most likely” be a hotel. The crew digs into the absurd renderings, including the giant gold statue, an oversized ballroom, and even the Qatari plane overhauled to become Air Force One in the lobby. They also break down how valuable land originally owned by Miami Dade College was transferred to the state and then handed over for the Trump “library.”

Read more from JVL on the latest Trump family grift: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/the-great-trump-library-robbery

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