Share post
Trump's Lies Finally Catch Up to Him Over Epstein Files

Tim Miller
,
Sam Stein
, and
Andrew Egger
Feb 27, 2025
11
15
Right-wing influencers were invited to the White House and handed binders labeled “Epstein Files,” sparking a wave of conspiracy-tinged speculation.

But what was actually in them?

Tim Miller, Sam Stein, and Andrew Egger break down the bizarre stunt, the MAGA obsession with Epstein conspiracies, and why this latest spectacle quickly unraveled. Plus, what does it say about the priorities of Trump’s DOJ?

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio.

Appears in episode
Andrew Egger
Sam Stein
Tim Miller
