Trump's Lies Finally Catch Up to Him Over Epstein Files

Right-wing influencers were invited to the White House and handed binders labeled “Epstein Files,” sparking a wave of conspiracy-tinged speculation.

But what was actually in them?

Tim Miller, Sam Stein, and Andrew Egger break down the bizarre stunt, the MAGA obsession with Epstein conspiracies, and why this latest spectacle quickly unraveled. Plus, what does it say about the priorities of Trump’s DOJ?

