Trump's Most Dangerous Nominee

Noah Smith joins to discuss what Tulsi Gabbard could do to America, the other anti-qualified nominees, the Penny/Mangione cases, and what Syria should remind us of.
Highlights / Lowlights
Mona: Rupert Murdoch's Succession Fiasco, Clive Irving at Vanity Fair
Linda: Why Does Pete Hegseth Keep Talking About ‘Warfighters’? Elliot Ackerman at The Free Press.
Bill: His WSJ column: Save a Reagan Initiative From Musk and Ramaswamy
Damon: When Democracy’s Defenders Turn Into Its Gravediggers, Yascha Mounck
Noah makes his reasoned pitch as to why rabbits make excellent pets.
Share this post