Share post
Trump's Most Dangerous Nominee

Mona Charen
,
Noah Smith
,
Damon Linker
, and 2 others
Dec 13, 2024
4
3
Transcript

Noah Smith joins to discuss what Tulsi Gabbard could do to America, the other anti-qualified nominees, the Penny/Mangione cases, and what Syria should remind us of.

Highlights / Lowlights

Mona: Rupert Murdoch's Succession Fiasco, Clive Irving at Vanity Fair

Linda: Why Does Pete Hegseth Keep Talking About ‘Warfighters’? Elliot Ackerman at The Free Press.

Bill: His WSJ column: Save a Reagan Initiative From Musk and Ramaswamy

Damon: When Democracy’s Defenders Turn Into Its Gravediggers, Yascha Mounck

Noah makes his reasoned pitch as to why rabbits make excellent pets.

The Bulwark
Beg to Differ
Each week Mona Charen is joined by Linda Chavez, Bill Galston, Damon Linker, and a guest to discuss the news of the week in a respectful, rational forum.
Appears in episode
Damon Linker
Linda Chavez
Noah Smith
William Galston
Mona Charen
