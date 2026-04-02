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Ann Anderson's avatar
Ann Anderson
4d

The hardest part of a two-week war is the first six years.

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Paul G's avatar
Paul G
4d

“And he wants to divert attention as much as possible from the real-world consequences of his war for the American and global economy.”

Not to mention the Epstein files.

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