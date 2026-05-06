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Trump’s Senate Nightmare Is Starting Early

Sam Stein's avatar
Sam Stein
May 06, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein joined Nicolle Wallace on Deadline: White House to break down Trump’s billion-dollar White House ballroom boondoggle, the GOP’s corruption problem, Democratic Senate momentum, and why the “Epstein class” attack line may be landing harder than Republicans expected.

Watch Deadline: White House on MS NOW: https://www.ms.now/deadline-white-house

Tickets for our Bulwark Live shows in San Diego and Los Angeles in May: https://thebulwark.com/events

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