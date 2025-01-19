Playback speed
Trump’s TikTok 180 Shows How Easy a Mark He Is For China

This might be a preview of what we have in store for the next four years.
Sarah Longwell
and
Sam Stein
Jan 19, 2025
Sam Stein and Sarah Longwell discuss the TikTok ban and reversal — and what it says about the next four years.

The Bulwark
Bulwark+Live
Audio
Home to periodic Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, live event archives and ad-free video shorts.
Sam Stein
Sarah Longwell
