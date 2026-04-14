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Two House Members Resign in Disgrace | Morning Shots Live

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Andrew Egger's avatar
William Kristol's avatar
Andrew Egger and William Kristol
Apr 14, 2026
∙ Paid

Andrew Egger and Bill Kristol went live to cover the week's biggest stories.

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