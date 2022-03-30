The Bulwark
The Michael Steele Podcast
Ukraine, Judge Jackson and 'The Slap': With Malcolm Nance and Dr. Jason Johnson
0:00
-1:25:42

Ukraine, Judge Jackson and 'The Slap': With Malcolm Nance and Dr. Jason Johnson

The Bulwark
Mar 30, 2022
Share

Michael sits down with Malcolm Nance and Dr. Jason Johnson for a barbershop discussion on current events, politics and culture. The trio discuss Ukraine, examining Zelensky's leadership and progress on the ground. Then, a look at last week's Supreme Court hearing and Cory Booker's impassioned speech. And a break-down of "The Slap" from Oscar night.

0 Comments
The Bulwark
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
The Bulwark
Recent Episodes
Following the Constitution's Original Meaning: With A.J. Jacobs
  The Bulwark
Quick Take: Get Your Vote On
  The Bulwark
A Journalist's Outlook on This Moment in History: With April Ryan
  The Bulwark
Quick Take: We Almost Abolished the Electoral College. What Happened?
  The Bulwark
The Electability of the Next President of the United States: With Rick Ungar
  The Bulwark
Quick Take: How Smart Phones Impacted Perceptions of Race
  The Bulwark
Closing the Voting Turnout Gap (Barbershop)
  The Bulwark
Quick Take: Democracy Has Been In Peril Before Now
  The Bulwark