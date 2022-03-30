Ukraine, Judge Jackson and 'The Slap': With Malcolm Nance and Dr. Jason Johnson

Michael sits down with Malcolm Nance and Dr. Jason Johnson for a barbershop discussion on current events, politics and culture. The trio discuss Ukraine, examining Zelensky's leadership and progress on the ground. Then, a look at last week's Supreme Court hearing and Cory Booker's impassioned speech. And a break-down of "The Slap" from Oscar night.
Mar 30, 2022
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
