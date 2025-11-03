The Bulwark

Tim Coffey's avatar
Tim Coffey
1h

Bill: "But the Trump administration doesn’t take this or other legal obligations seriously."

No, no, no fucking no. The correct way to describe what's happening is the Trump administration does not believe in the rule of law. It believes in the Rule of Trump, and the Rule of Trump operates on the premise that Trump can do whatever he wants whenever he wants. Bill has to start using less anodyne language to describe what's really happening.

We also have to remember that 52 weeks ago, a plurality of voters affirmatively chose the Rule of Trump.

Marcia's avatar
Marcia
1h

At my book club gathering last week, one of my friends brought whistles for each of us to wear around our necks and instructions for signaling — short, sharp blasts if ICE agents are sighted, long, sustained whistling for ICE when they’re out of their cars harassing people.

For the “glass is half empty” perspective, how can it be that a bunch of retired women in Iowa gathered to discuss novels over wine now feel the need to arm themselves with whistles against government actors?

Or is the glass half-full? A bunch of retired women in Iowa are readying themselves to take to the streets in defense of our neighbors!

