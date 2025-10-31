The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Adam's avatar
Adam
9m

"Many people in today’s institutional Republican spaces don’t agree with the hate-drenched views espoused by the likes of Fuentes."

You sure about that? I'm not.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Ashley's avatar
Ashley
5m

Great. Do it. Blow up the filibuster. I triple dog dare Republicans to own every bit of this . They think their plan is so great?!! Pass it. Take full credit. Let the voters see exactly what they got.

The fact that we have a lawfully elected representative who has not been sworn in because Mike Johnson knows Donald Trump is in the Epstein Files tells me all I need to know about how far the rot goes in the Republican Party.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture