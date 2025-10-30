The Bulwark

Why is the Trump Administration Purging Our Military’s Best?

Oct 30, 2025
Bill Kristol and General Mark Hertling discuss the wave of senior military officers forced out under Trump, the redeployment of forces toward Venezuela, and growing signs of unlawful or politically driven military actions that threaten alliances, strategy, and the rule of law.

Read Joe Perticone in The Bulwark, “SCOOP: Trump Swaps Decorated Admiral With 33-Year-Old DOGEr”

This post is for paid subscribers

