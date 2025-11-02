The Bulwark

Trump Rejects All Oversight on Venezuela War. What's Next? (w/ Ryan Goodman)

William Kristol
Nov 02, 2025
Bill Kristol talks with legal scholar Ryan Goodman about how the Trump administration has rejected all congressional oversight over planned military strikes in Venezuela.

