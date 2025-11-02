Bill Kristol talks with legal scholar Ryan Goodman about how the Trump administration has rejected all congressional oversight over planned military strikes in Venezuela.
Trump Rejects All Oversight on Venezuela War. What's Next? (w/ Ryan Goodman)
Nov 02, 2025
