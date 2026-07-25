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Undoing Trump’s Golden Age of Corruption Amanda Carpenter · Jul 21 LOOKING FOR REASONS why President Trump is so intent on lying about the midterm elections? How about 2.2 billion of them?



That’s how much money he made as president in 2025: $2.2 billion, which is a staggering level of personal enrichment, largely tied to policy decisions he is making as president. The scheme is flagrant: Trump is running the government and profiting from the government at the same time. He’s turned the presidency into the most lucrative grift in political history, and he does not want to lose his MAGA protectors in the House and Senate. Read full story

Support the Troops. Demand Accountability. Mark Hertling · Jul 24 WHEN SEN. GARY PETERS QUESTIONED Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth about the administration’s handling of the conflict with Iran, Hegseth responded by accusing Peters of denigrating the military. Read full story

How the Tech Right Learned to Love Mordor Joshua Tait · Jul 23 THE TECH LORD PETER THIEL and those in his orbit have a thing about naming their companies after elements from J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings. The most infamous of these is, of course, Palantir, the data-analytics and intelligence-software company heavily integrated into wartime dec… Read full story

🚨OVERTIME🚨

FC Cincinnati defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps 4-3 in a return to MLS play earlier this week.

Congrats to our World Cup Winner… David Belkin, a OG Bulwark member. While he didn’t correctly pick Spain winning it all, he was in the 94th percentile of players. Impressive! He wins a free year’s access and some surprise goodies. While the World Cup is over, baseball is back, and the summer of soccer continues (for some of us.)

Welcome to our newly redesigned site! Everyone here is genuinely excited about the new look, the refreshed logos, and all the improvements that came with the redesign. I’ve lived through a number of site overhauls over the years, and none have gone as smoothly as this one. Kudos to everyone who made it happen. I am impressed and what I see makes me proud as one of our original employees.

We’re still ironing out a few minor kinks, but you’ll notice the navigation bar has been reorganized (for the better!) so it’s easier to get where you want to go, including our members-only chats. The account page, in particular, is much better organized, allowing you to change what you want to get and how. And the “Read to Me” feature you may already know from the app? It’s available on the website now, too.

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Tech support questions? Visit the newly revised Bulwark Help Center ! Questions for me? Respond to this message.

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Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.