Undoing the Golden Age of Corruption, Demanding Accountability
Plus: What You Missed This Week From The Bulwark
Happy Saturday! Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a Bulwark+ member: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.
🚨OVERTIME🚨
Congrats to our World Cup Winner… David Belkin, a OG Bulwark member. While he didn’t correctly pick Spain winning it all, he was in the 94th percentile of players. Impressive! He wins a free year’s access and some surprise goodies. While the World Cup is over, baseball is back, and the summer of soccer continues (for some of us.)
Welcome to our newly redesigned site! Everyone here is genuinely excited about the new look, the refreshed logos, and all the improvements that came with the redesign. I’ve lived through a number of site overhauls over the years, and none have gone as smoothly as this one. Kudos to everyone who made it happen. I am impressed and what I see makes me proud as one of our original employees.
We’re still ironing out a few minor kinks, but you’ll notice the navigation bar has been reorganized (for the better!) so it’s easier to get where you want to go, including our members-only chats. The account page, in particular, is much better organized, allowing you to change what you want to get and how. And the “Read to Me” feature you may already know from the app? It’s available on the website now, too.
Tech support questions? Visit the newly revised Bulwark Help Center! Questions for me? Respond to this message.
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Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.
Great! I have often been frustrated by difficulty navigating between Substack and the Bulwark app—hopefully the new site will make this easier.
I did notice that it is still hard to actually play some of the videos. I click on them but nothing happens. Is it just me?
Please start covering Israel’s genocide. Jewish Bulwark member. Glaring omission.