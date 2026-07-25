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Doris's avatar
Doris
34m

Great! I have often been frustrated by difficulty navigating between Substack and the Bulwark app—hopefully the new site will make this easier.

I did notice that it is still hard to actually play some of the videos. I click on them but nothing happens. Is it just me?

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Lisa Spiegel's avatar
Lisa Spiegel
44m

Please start covering Israel’s genocide. Jewish Bulwark member. Glaring omission.

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