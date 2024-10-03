Playback speed
Vance Impersonates a Decent Guy

Mona Charen
,
Damon Linker
,
William Galston
, and
Linda Chavez
Oct 03, 2024
Transcript

The Financial Times's Ed Luce joins to discuss the VP debate, the future of MAGA, and the Israel/Iran war.

Due to time constraints, there are no highlights / lowlights this week.

The Bulwark
Beg to Differ
Damon Linker
Linda Chavez
William Galston
Mona Charen
