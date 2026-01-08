The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Transcript

Vance Says ICE Agent Who Killed Renee Good Deserves Gratitude

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Andrew Egger's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Tim Miller's avatar
Andrew Egger, Sam Stein, and Tim Miller
Jan 08, 2026

Sam Stein, Tim Miller, and Andrew Egger react live to JD Vance defending the ICE officer who fatally shot Minnesota woman Renee Good.

