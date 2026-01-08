Sam Stein, Tim Miller, and Andrew Egger react live to JD Vance defending the ICE officer who fatally shot Minnesota woman Renee Good.
Vance Says ICE Agent Who Killed Renee Good Deserves Gratitude
A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Andrew Egger, Sam Stein, and Tim Miller
Jan 08, 2026
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn't slow down, and neither do we.
