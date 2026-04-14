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Video: Mitt Romney on the 20th Anniversary of a Landmark Healthcare Law

Jonathan Cohn's avatar
Jonathan Cohn
Apr 14, 2026

Jonathan Cohn speaks with Mitt Romney as he reflects on the 20th anniversary of Massachusetts’ landmark healthcare law. Romney discusses the origins of the plan, its influence on the Affordable Care Act, and why that kind of bipartisan problem-solving has all but disappeared from today’s politics.

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