Video: Mitt Romney on the 20th Anniversary of a Landmark Healthcare Law

Jonathan Cohn speaks with Mitt Romney as he reflects on the 20th anniversary of Massachusetts’ landmark healthcare law. Romney discusses the origins of the plan, its influence on the Affordable Care Act, and why that kind of bipartisan problem-solving has all but disappeared from today’s politics.
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Bulwark+ Takes
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Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
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