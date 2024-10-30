Playback speed
VP Harris Makes Her Closing Argument

Sam Stein
,
Andrew Egger
, and
Jim Swift
Oct 30, 2024
1
1
Sam Stein, Andrew Egger and Jim Swift discuss Vice President Kamala Harris's closing argument speech on the National Mall. Sam attended the event live and shares his takeaways from speaking with the crowd.

Thursday Night Bulwark is now Bulwark+ Live—a place where we’ll post member livestreams, live event replays and other multi-media content produced by gang at The Bulwark.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to access the audio-only edition of this production. Add Bulwark+ Live to your podcast player of choice, here.

