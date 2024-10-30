VP Harris Makes Her Closing Argument

Sam Stein, Andrew Egger and Jim Swift discuss Vice President Kamala Harris's closing argument speech on the National Mall. Sam attended the event live and shares his takeaways from speaking with the crowd.

