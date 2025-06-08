The Bulwark

Bulwark on Sunday: LA Erupts as Immigration Raids Spark Citywide Protests

William Kristol
and
Adrian Carrasquillo
Jun 08, 2025
Share
This week on Bulwark on Sunday, Bill Kristol talks with Adrian Carrasquillo about the mass arrests in Southern California, the communities fighting back, and the dangerous precedent of military force in American cities.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

