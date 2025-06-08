Bulwark on Sunday: LA Erupts as Immigration Raids Spark Citywide Protests

This week on Bulwark on Sunday, Bill Kristol talks with Adrian Carrasquillo about the mass arrests in Southern California, the communities fighting back, and the dangerous precedent of military force in American cities.

