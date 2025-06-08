Is This GOP “Electoral Genius” Actually a Fraud?

Will Sommer joins Sonny Bunch to discuss the latest edition of False Flag. Will breaks down the messy, petty feud between MAGA influencers Scott Presler and Brandon Straka. From bogus Amish voter drives and Elon Musk’s $1 million donation to sex scandals, cosplay jail cells, and January 6 fallout, they dive into the clout battles and chaos fracturing the GOP’s influencer class.

