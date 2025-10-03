We Can't Believe This Trump Coin is Actually Real

Sam Stein and Will Sommer take on the treasury announcement that Donald Trump is planning to be on the $1 coin in 2026 to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States, possibly illegally. Also, Sam and Will debate Sam’s questionable fashion choices.



