'We Own This City': The Angriest Show on Streaming
'We Own This City': The Angriest Show on Streaming

Plus, is 'Top Gun: Maverick' a "conservative" blockbuster?
Sonny Bunch
Jun 07, 2022
4
On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason Magazine) discuss why Top Gun: Maverick is succeeding and whether or not it codes “conservative,” like American Sniper or The Passion of the Christ. And then they review We Own This City, David Simon and George Pelecanos’s angry look at …

Sonny Bunch
Sonny Bunch
