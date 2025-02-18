Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
22
5

Welcome to FYPod

Tim Miller
Feb 18, 2025
22
5
Share
Transcript

Wondering what the hell this podcast is? Tim Miller and Cameron Kasky are here to give you the inside scoop on why they created this Gen Z politics show. Take a listen top learn more about the topics they'll explore and the guests they'll have on in future episodes.

Leave a comment

Watch or listen to episode one: We Need Hot Woke Alpha Males (w/ Dylan Geick)

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition.

FYPod is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. To add this to your player of choice, click here.

Discussion about this podcast

The Bulwark
FYPod
Audio
Gen Z swung hard for Trump in 2024, and Tim Miller wants to know why. He’s teaming up with Cameron Kasky on the For You Pod to break down the politics of the TikTok generation—what’s driving their shift and what it will take to win them back. Tune in weekly for sharp insights into America’s youngest voters.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
We Need Hot Woke Alpha Males (w/ Dylan Geick)
  Tim Miller