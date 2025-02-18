We Need Hot Woke Alpha Males (w/ Dylan Geick)

In the inaugural episode of FYPod, Tim Miller and Cameron Klasky react to idolization of weirdos like Andrew Tate amongst Gen Z males, while Cam explains why Democrats can’t be cool and crash the Daytona 500 like Donald Trump just did.

Then, digital activist and artist Dylan Geick joins Tim and Cam to discuss the pivot among the young male demographic towards Trumpism and authoritarians, when “radicalization” really occurs for politically engaged new adults, and why the Democrats need good looking male advocates to win elections.

