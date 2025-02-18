Playback speed
Share post
We Need Hot Woke Alpha Males (w/ Dylan Geick)

Tim Miller
Feb 18, 2025
10
10
Transcript

In the inaugural episode of FYPod, Tim Miller and Cameron Klasky react to idolization of weirdos like Andrew Tate amongst Gen Z males, while Cam explains why Democrats can’t be cool and crash the Daytona 500 like Donald Trump just did.

Then, digital activist and artist Dylan Geick joins Tim and Cam to discuss the pivot among the young male demographic towards Trumpism and authoritarians, when “radicalization” really occurs for politically engaged new adults, and why the Democrats need good looking male advocates to win elections.

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to the audio edition.

The Bulwark
FYPod
Audio
Gen Z swung hard for Trump in 2024, and Tim Miller wants to know why. He’s teaming up with Cameron Kasky on the For You Pod to break down the politics of the TikTok generation—what’s driving their shift and what it will take to win them back. Tune in weekly for sharp insights into America’s youngest voters.
