The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
The Bulwark
The Bulwark
We're All 'Barbie' Girls, It's a 'Barbie' World
0:00
-39:18

We're All 'Barbie' Girls, It's a 'Barbie' World

Plus: Are you ready for the Mattel Cinematic Universe?
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
Aug 01, 2023

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) ask if you’re ready for the nascent Mattel Cinematic Universe (as chronicled by the New Yorker here) currently being developed by Hollywood. If you enjoyed Barbie, you’re gonna love Uno! Speaking of: did we love Barbie? It’s the hit of the summer—and could wind up being the highest-grossing movie of the year—but is it any good? If you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

Share

One quick programming note: No bonus episode this week thanks to home maintenance issues at Casa Bunch, unfortunately. But we’ll be back next Friday with some hot additional podcasting.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture