Best-selling author and New Yorker satirist, Andy Borowitz, joins The Michael Steele Podcast to discuss his new book, "Profiles in Ignorance: How America's Politicians Got Dumb and Dumber." The pair discuss how the rise of TV and media has changed our politicians, what Americans prioritize over intellectual leaders and how ignorant leaders have evolved, from Reagan and Bush to Palin, DeSantis and Trump.
Check out the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Profiles-Ignorance-Americas-Politicians-Dumber/dp/1668003880
If you enjoyed this podcast, be sure to leave a review or tell a friend! Follow Andy on Twitter @BorowitzReport, Michael @MichaelSteele and the podcast Twitter @steele_podcast.
We're Electing Performers, Not Politicians: With Andy Borowitz
Nov 23, 2022
The Michael Steele Podcast
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
