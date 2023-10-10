The Bulwark

Wes Anderson's Experimental Netflix Shorts
Wes Anderson's Experimental Netflix Shorts

Plus: Universal's Big 'Exorcist' Bet.
Sonny Bunch
Oct 10, 2023

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) break down the business sense of Universal paying $400 million for the rights to a movie trilogy that just saw its first entry open to $27 million. (The streaming wars are wild, you guys.) Then they review the initial fruits of another big rights purchase: Wes Anderson’s four short films for Netflix based on short stories written by Roald Dahl. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for our bonus episode on some of our favorite short films. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

