Michael Steele and Dr. Jason Johnson discuss white reactions to Black History Month, the impact of Ron DeSantis's Stop Woke Act and whether or not he'll be electable in 2024. They also discuss the absurdity of George Santos, the murder of Tyre Nichols and what reforming our current system of policing can look like.
If you liked this podcast, share it with a friend.
Follow Jason @DrJasonJohnson
Follow Michael @MichaelSteele
Follow the podcast @steele_podcast
Share this post
What Black History Month Means in 2023: With Dr. Jason Johnson
www.thebulwark.com
What Black History Month Means in 2023: With Dr. Jason Johnson
Feb 02, 2023
Michael Steele and Dr. Jason Johnson discuss white reactions to Black History Month, the impact of Ron DeSantis's Stop Woke Act and whether or not he'll be electable in 2024. They also discuss the absurdity of George Santos, the murder of Tyre Nichols and what reforming our current system of policing can look like.
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
What Black History Month Means in 2023: With Dr. Jason Johnson