Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

What if What the Electorate Knows Is Flat Wrong?

Mona Charen
,
Joe Klein
,
William Galston
, and 2 others
May 24, 2024
Share
Transcript

Joe Klein joins the panel to discuss Haley's Trump support, Alito's freak flags, and polls showing Americans are deeply misinformed about the state of the economy.

highlights / lowlights

Damon: Is the Biden Campaign Running on False Hope? (Isaac Chotiner, NYer)

Linda: Three Books to Help You Understand Nations in Transit 2024 (Freedom House)

Joseph: The U.S. assembles the pieces of a possible Gaza war endgame (David Ignatius, WaPo)

Mona: The Birth of a MAGA Conspiracy Theory (Andrew Egger, The Bulwark)

Bill: If Trump wins, what would hold him back? (Andrew Prokop, Vox)

The Bulwark
Beg to Differ
Audio
Video
Each week Mona Charen is joined by Linda Chavez, Bill Galston, Damon Linker, and a guest to discuss the news of the week in a respectful, rational forum.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Damon Linker
Writes Notes from the Middleground Subscribe
Joe Klein
Writes Sanity Clause Subscribe
Linda Chavez
Writes Linda Chavez Subscribe
William Galston
Mona Charen
Recent Episodes
Will Debates Reset the Race?
  Mona CharenSarah LongwellWill Saletan, and Chris Cillizza
Does This Make Me Look Weak?
  Mona CharenDamon Linker, and Linda Chavez
The Revolution Will Not Be Catered
  Mona CharenDamon Linker, and Linda Chavez
"Ukraine is anti-Christian" and other Russian Lies
  Mona CharenPhilip BumpAnne ApplebaumDamon Linker, and Linda Chavez
Will Dysfunctional House GOP Do the Right Thing?
  Mona CharenBenjamin WittesDamon LinkerWilliam Galston, and Linda Chavez
The Tabloidization of America
  Mona CharenDamon LinkerLinda ChavezWilliam Galston, and Patterico
Will Double Haters Park Their Votes on RFK Jr.?
  Mona CharenDamon Linker, and William Galston