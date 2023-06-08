Michael Steele speaks with Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi. The pair discuss the debt ceiling deal, how bipartisanship can succeed, getting through the culture wars and the United States' relationship with China.
What Makes Bipartisanship Work: With Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi
www.thebulwark.com
Jun 08, 2023
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
