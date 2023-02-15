Philip Bump joins The Michael Steele Podcast to discuss his book, "The Aftermath: The Last Days of the Baby Boom and the Future of Power in America." The pair discuss how the baby boom has disadvantaged other generations, the greatest misconceptions about baby boomers who is going to control politics, wealth and power once the boomer generation ends.
What the End of the Baby Boom Means for America: With Philip Bump
Feb 15, 2023
