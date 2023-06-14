Michael Steele speaks with Rick Ungar, former co-host of SiriusXM's Steele & Ungar, about the GOP's reaction to Trump's indictment and what it means for 2024. The pair also discuss Pride Month, the boycotting of Bud Light and Target and the current state of CNN after Chris Licht's departure.
What Trump's Indictment Means for 2024: With Rick Ungar
Jun 14, 2023
The Michael Steele Podcast
Audio
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
