If Vice President Kamala Harris becomes the Democratic nominee for president, as seems increasingly likely, she stands a good chance of being elected to the most powerful office in the world. And yet, much of her reputation and political career has been based on domestic policy. Her foreign policy outlook, priorities, instincts, and style remain somewhat mysterious.

SAM STEIN: How the Democrats Got Their Shit Together

FORMER REP. JOHN YARMUTH (D-Ky.) was at an event one week ago with several Democratic members of Congress, including a handful from the Congressional Black Caucus, when the topic turned to President Joe Biden’s then-uncertain political future. The whole group, Yarmuth recalled, was “adamantly opposed to Biden withdrawing” from the campaign. But when he had a private conversation with one of the members, “she basically agreed with me that there was not a viable campaign.” It was, Yarmuth recalled, befuddling. Why insist a candidate who can’t win stay in the contest?

FREDERICK BARON AND DENNIS AFTERGUT: Biden Taps a Prosecutor to Beat Trump

ON SUNDAY, PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN reaffirmed his commitment to America’s future and to protecting democracy.



He wisely put an end to his presidential candidacy and passed the party-leadership baton to a new generation: his vice president, Kamala Harris

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Monday! Remember, when it comes to right wing conspiracy theorists (say it with me)… everybody works on Mondays!

It’s funny how a love of AP U.S. Government can lead to long weekends, but it’s the best job I’ve ever had and I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world. Thanks, Mr. Howard. And to the 9,000 of you who beared with us on our emergency livestream, thanks for being patient with the technical difficulties!

President Biden called into campaign HQ to address staff, carried live on the networks, saying “I know yesterday’s news was surprising and, it was hard for you to hear, but it was the right thing.” He’ll be campaigning with Vice President Harris (duh) as soon as he is better.

Here’s Vice President Harris’s opening salvo. Harris watchers say this is the most confident they’ve seen her. I think we’re going to see a lot of the old Harris philosophy clips come into clear focus as we become unburdened by what has been.

Could it be Shapiro? Gov. Whitmer has said she that she is “staying in Michigan”, but Gov. Shapiro didn’t say he didn’t. He’d be my pick. I spent a day with him on the trail in 2022, and he’d be great.

Trump Versus the Coconut-Pilled… Kamala Harris and the Democrats finally have a chance to attract positive attention, by Charlie Warzel, The Atlantic. 🎁

How Jon Stewart stays hopeful… in uncertain times.

Quote of the Day: Last fall on the last episode of the Circus, James Carville nailed it when he said, “The era of strategic certainty is over. A year from now we’re gonna look back and say, ‘God damn! Didn’t see that one coming’.” —Mark McKinnon on Threads.

This Is Exactly What the Trump Team Feared… A campaign that had been optimized to beat Joe Biden must now be reinvented, writes Tim Alberta in The Atlantic 🎁. (They also have to redecorate.)

Trump subverted democracy… His allies are pretending the left did, too. Philip Bump takes a deep dive into the bad faith whataboutism in the Washington Post.

How an antisemitic would-be terrorist… emerged from Cincinnati's elite (Enquirer).

Who says bipartisanship is dead? Both Chairman Comer and Ranking Member Raskin called on USSS Director Cheatle to resign today in a joint letter.

50 Hours… in Europe's Last Dictatorship with the Yes Theory team.

Secretary Pete… Has JD Vance’s number.

Meanwhile, back in Ohio… JD Vance’s state senator said, introducing him at a rally: “I’m afraid if we lose this one, it’s going to take a civil war to save the country.”

