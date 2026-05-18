What Would Jesus Do? Apparently, Build a Billion Dollar Ballroom

Tim Miller and Cameron Kasky join together in New Orleans for a weekend potpourri: the most expensive congressional primary in history (and why a Parkland survivor is rooting for the libertarian gun guy), Eric Metaxas declaring God's divine will is being spent on Trump's ballroom, and why Trump's Iran threats stopped meaning anything weeks ago. Plus: oil at $107, the parliamentarian strikes back, and Tim gets caught on Geese Reddit.



JOIN US! We’ll have some chatty friends joining us on stage for Bulwark Live in San Diego on May 20 and Los Angeles on May 21. For details or to grab your seats today head to TheBulwark.com/Events. More

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