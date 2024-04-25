Michael Steele speaks with Roland Martin, commentator and host of Roland Martin Unfiltered. The pair discuss the changing landscape of media, the future of broadcasting and the importance of understanding the business and adapting to new technologies. They also discuss the Trump trial, the relationship between Black men and Trump and whether Black people identify with him due to shared experiences with the criminal justice system.
When They Go Low: With Roland Martin
When They Go Low: With Roland Martin
Apr 25, 2024
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
