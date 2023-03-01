The Bulwark
Who Is "The One" for 2024?: With Jonathan Capehart, John Fugelsang and Tara Setmayer
It's that time of the year again... welcome to the barbershop. Michael is joined by Jonathan Capehart, John Fugelsang and Tara Setmayer for a conversation on all kinds of politics and crazy, touching on Ronna McDaniel's "loyalty oath," McCarthy's gift to Tucker "Tuckems" Carlson of January 6th footage, the Fox News-Dominion lawsuit and of course, 2024. Who will run if not Biden and why are Democrats so against voting him in a second term? Plus, will the GOP succeed in diversifying their base with candidates like Tim Scott and Nikki Haley?

Jonathan Capehart is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, former member of The Washington Post editorial board, an MSNBC contributor and the anchor of "The Saturday Show with Jonathan Capehart" and “The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart.” Follow him @CapehartJ

John Fugelsang is an actor, comedian and the host of SiriusXM’s “Tell Me Everything” and “The John Fugelsang Podcast.”

Tara Setmayer is a former CNN political commentator, Senior Advisor at The Lincoln Project and host of the live show "The Breakdown.”

