Who's On America's Side?: With Steve Schmidt

Michael Steele speaks with Steve Schmidt about how the disruptions that occurred in 2023 will shape 2024, the messaging of the Biden Administration and Democratic challengers such as Dean Philips.
Jan 08, 2024
The Michael Steele Podcast
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
