The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

Why Are CNN Hosts Defending Trump Like This?

Andrew Egger's avatar
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Andrew Egger
and
Jonathan V. Last
Sep 10, 2025
∙ Paid
15
6
Share

JVL and Andrew Egger take on CNN’s strange defense of Trump in the Epstein scandal. Why are their anchors repeating that Trump hasn’t been tied to any “wrongdoing" when their guests bring up his ties to Epstein?

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture